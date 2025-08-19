Doechii Drops Out Of Two Prime UK Festivals For This Weekend

Doechii is going to incredibly busy to close out the last quarter of 2025 and it seems she's having to make some tough decisions as a result. Unfortunately, for attendees of two big-ticket UK festivals this coming weekend, they won't be able to see her perform. This morning, All Points East and Forwards Festival both announced that the Florida femcee has dropped out of their respective events.

Both posted updates for their Instagram followers as caught by Billboard, expressing their sadness with their fans. Forwards of Bristol wrote, "We are very sad to announce that Doechii will not be performing at her upcoming shows. She is an incredible artist and we were as excited as you were to bring her to our hometown of Bristol."

They continue, "We are so proud of this year’s Sunday lineup, with three amazing female headliners in Jorja Smith, The Last Dinner Party and Olivia Dean gracing our stage, as well as a plethora of other amazing musical talent across the day."

London's All Points East shared a similar sentiment. "We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows."

Doechii Tour

They go on, "She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage. All Points East has an amazing line-up including RAYE, Tyla, JADE, Jyoty, Nao and many more, and it’s set to be a truly unforgettable day."

At the time of writing, there's no concrete reason for Doechii pulling out of these appearances. But despite the lack of communication at the moment, both festivals are happy to offer their services next time. All Points East and Forwards "hope to welcome" her back, per the outlet.

Billboard U.K. is currently trying to get a hold of the Alligator Bites Never Heal artist's team, though.

It's worth noting that Rock en Seine festival won't have Doechii either. She was all set to perform this Thursday, August 21.

Hopefully, these last-minute cancellations don't have to occur for the TDE superstar's upcoming tour. She's preparing for a sprint through North America which begins on October 14 and concludes on November 11.

The Live From The Swamp Tour features stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, and more.