Doechii Drops Out Of Two Prime UK Festivals For This Weekend

BY Zachary Horvath 139 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Doechii at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Artists having to pull out of onstage appearances isn't anything new, but Doechii will be missing out on some big-time shows.

Doechii is going to incredibly busy to close out the last quarter of 2025 and it seems she's having to make some tough decisions as a result. Unfortunately, for attendees of two big-ticket UK festivals this coming weekend, they won't be able to see her perform. This morning, All Points East and Forwards Festival both announced that the Florida femcee has dropped out of their respective events.

Both posted updates for their Instagram followers as caught by Billboard, expressing their sadness with their fans. Forwards of Bristol wrote, "We are very sad to announce that Doechii will not be performing at her upcoming shows. She is an incredible artist and we were as excited as you were to bring her to our hometown of Bristol."

They continue, "We are so proud of this year’s Sunday lineup, with three amazing female headliners in Jorja Smith, The Last Dinner Party and Olivia Dean gracing our stage, as well as a plethora of other amazing musical talent across the day."

London's All Points East shared a similar sentiment. "We’re very sorry to announce that Doechii will no longer be performing at her upcoming shows."

Read More: Everything We Know About Earl Sweatshirt's New Album "Live Laugh Love"

Doechii Tour

They go on, "She is an incredible artist, and, like all of her fans, we were hugely excited to see her on stage. All Points East has an amazing line-up including RAYE, Tyla, JADE, Jyoty, Nao and many more, and it’s set to be a truly unforgettable day."

At the time of writing, there's no concrete reason for Doechii pulling out of these appearances. But despite the lack of communication at the moment, both festivals are happy to offer their services next time. All Points East and Forwards "hope to welcome" her back, per the outlet.

Billboard U.K. is currently trying to get a hold of the Alligator Bites Never Heal artist's team, though.

It's worth noting that Rock en Seine festival won't have Doechii either. She was all set to perform this Thursday, August 21.

Hopefully, these last-minute cancellations don't have to occur for the TDE superstar's upcoming tour. She's preparing for a sprint through North America which begins on October 14 and concludes on November 11.

The Live From The Swamp Tour features stops in Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, and more.

Read More: The 12 Most Underrated Air Jordan 5 Releases You Forgot About

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Music Doechii To Join Kendrick Lamar In Australia For His "Grand National Tour" 887
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Music Eminem Jokes About His Songs With Jessie Reyez 8.7K
BET Awards 2024 - Red Carpet Music TDE Drops Release Date For Doechii Mixtape "Alligator Bites Never Heal" 1403
DOECHII - Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour - Atlanta, GA Music Doechii Is Still Feeling Ecstatic About Her Performance With Lauryn Hill 667
Comments 0