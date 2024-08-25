TLC Cancels Upcoming Concerts In The Wake Of T-Boz's Hospitalization

TLC plans to reschedule the dates.

TLC has canceled several upcoming shows in the wake of T-Boz's recent hospitalization, which resulted from a stomach blockage. The group dropped their performance at the New York State Fair on Friday. They addressed the situation in a press release on their Instagram Story. In doing so, they revealed Boz "experienced sudden and severe nausea, vomiting, and intense abdominal cramps." From there, she went to the hospital for further evaluation.

"Last evening, Tionne was diagnosed with a severe abdominal blockage, necessitating the cancellation of both the Syracuse and Foxwoods performances," the statement explained. "She remains in the hospital under medical supervision but is expected to be released tomorrow. The doctor verified that this was not food poisoning, but an abdominal blockage. Tionne deeply regrets having to cancel these shows and extends her sincere apologies to all her fans and the event promoters. The decision to cancel was made under the advisement of her physician, who required her to stay in the hospital overnight to undergo a CT scan to assess the severity of her condition. TLC is committed to rescheduling the canceled shows and apologizes to all the fans, particularly those who traveled long distances to attend. The group appreciates the understanding and support."

T-Boz Performs With TLC In Georgia

STOCKBRIDGE, GEORGIA - JUNE 08: Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins of TLC performs onstage during the TLC 30th Anniversary Celebration of "CrazySexyCool" concert at Stockbridge Amphitheater on June 08, 2024 in Stockbridge, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

It's not the first time T-Boz's health has resulted in TLC canceling shows this year. Back in May, she fell ill with the flu and pushed off tour dates in Canada. Additionally, back in 2021, TLC canceled a date in Houston after she suffered an allergic reaction.