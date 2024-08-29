T-Boz Addresses Rumors About Recent Hospitalization After TLC Cancelations 

T-Boz isn't here for the rumors.

Last weekend, TLC announced that they had to cancel a slew of upcoming shows due to T-Boz's recent hospitalization. They shared the disappointing news in a statement on their Instagram Story, revealing that T-Boz had been diagnosed with a severe abdominal blockage. According to her, however, she would have preferred if the statement had been less detailed. In a clip shared on Instagram today, she addresses the various rumors that have been circulating since the announcement, making it clear that her condition has nothing to do with Ozempic or Sickle Cell.

"People have died from what I went through,” she said. “It had nothing to do with Sickle Cell... It had nothing to with constipation. No, I’m not on Ozempic. Everybody and every celeb ain’t on Ozempic. The ignorance is disheartening to me. I would just pray for people or if I had nothing to say I would shut the hell up and say nothing at all, but y’all don’t know how to f*****g do that. It amazes me how negative the world is.”

T-Boz Discusses Her Recent Hospitalization

T-Boz went on to explain that scar tissue from a 24-year-old injury is what caused the blockage. In her caption, she shared that she's looking forward to TLC's rescheduled shows, and is doing well. "ONLY BECAUSE ITS OUT THERE… THANK U FOR ALL THE LOVE AND CONCERN I APPRECIATE YOU ALL!!! But let me help educate some since there’s so many new doctors out here and y’all seem to know so much about everything but nothing….😳 Stay Happy and Healthy …. I’ll See Yall Soon At The Rescheduled Shows… I’m Doing Great And Blessed!!!" she wrote.