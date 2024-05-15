TLC Forced To Postpone Canadian Tour Dates As T-Boz Catches Flu

BYZachary Horvath123 Views
DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 11: Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC attend DJ Cassidy's Pass The Mic Live! at Prudential Center on May 11, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Doctors advised T-Boz to stay away from performing for now.

Legendary Atlanta R&B group TLC has been in the midst of another tour, but they have had to postpone some shows. According to HipHopDX, the now duo of T-Boz and Chilli announced the heartbreaking news on their official Instagram page on Monday (May 13). In the post, they explained that four shows in Canada were being rescheduled because of several members of the crew became quite sick. One of them was T-Boz, who has had her fair share of nagging issues over the years. According to Billboard, two years ago T-Boz had an allergic reaction to cigarette and recreational smoking going on backstage. Because of that incident, they were forced to reschedule two stops for their Celebration of CrazySexyCool Tour.

Furthermore, in 2017 Billboard also reported that a European tour was postponed due to T-Boz suffering a cervical disc issue. It is sad to see T-Boz continue to come down with so many different issues. Our best wishes go out to her and the rest of the TLC crew. As for this Canadian set, shows on May 14, 16, 17, and 18 are being moved to a later date. The locations include Moncton, New Brunswick, Windsor, Ontario, Niagara Falls, Ontario, and Peterborough, Ontario.

TLC Will Postpone 4 Shows

In the group's statement, they expressed how awful they felt and how appreciative they were of their fans. "We deeply regret to inform you that we must cancel the upcoming date. Unfortunately, a few members of our tour, including T-boz, have fallen ill with the flu. As a result, she has lost her voice. Doctors have advised her not to perform this week," they said. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Your support means the world to us, and we look forward to the opportunity to perform for you in the near future. We love you and will see you soon."

What are your thoughts on TLC postponing and canceling some of the upcoming shows? Were you going to be heading to any of these tour stops? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding TLC. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
