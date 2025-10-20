NBA YoungBoy Needs Police Help After Being Swarmed By Fans In New Orleans

NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy had shows in New Orleans on Sunday and Monday night as he continues his "Make America Slime Again Tour."

A video of NBA YoungBoy being swarmed by fans in New Orleans over the weekend has been going viral on social media. It shows the rapper hitting the streets of the city, seemingly without security, and being surrounded by his fans. Eventually, a group of police officers escort him away from the area.

Users online have been having mixed reactions to the antics. "He's getting too comfy and cocky. He should always be on guard," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Why the f*ck would he do some stupid sh*t like that? Dawg you 2 big for this sh*t, go to the room n chill you can’t hang like regular people bra." One more further countered: "That’s where he from he should be able to do that."

NOPD Chief Deputy Superintendent Hans Ganthier recently told WWL-TV that there will be increased police presence to account for the excitement around NBA YoungBoy's concerts. "Our enforcement presence will include walking beats, mounted, bicycles, tactical units, drones, one of our armored vehicles, our light towers in key areas, and high visibility patrols throughout downtown and the French Quarter," Ganthier said. Both of YoungBoy's shows are sold out at the Smoothie King Center, which accommodates over 14,000 attendees, according to nola.com.

Public safety has been a serious concern for YoungBoy's recent concerts, after a fan at his latest show in Kansas was charged with felony assault for hitting an employee at the venue where the rapper was performing.

NBA YoungBoy "MASA" Tour

NBA YoungBoy's shows in New Orleans are part of his ongoing Make America Slime Again Tour. He began performing back in September and will continue to do so through November, when he'll conclude with a show in Seattle, Washington. He's brought along DeeBaby, K3, Lil Dump, NoCap, and Offset, as well as Toosii as supporting acts.

The tour comes in support of YoungBoy's eighth studio album, MASA, which dropped back in July. The project featured appearances from Playboi Carti and Mellow Rackz. It debuted at No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 chart.

