NBA YoungBoy is very thankful for his presidential pardon, and he has a lot of different ways to celebrate these days. One of them is just going out on the town after his prison release, and he decided to party in Jamaica amid his freedom.

As caught by No Jumper on Twitter, YB made his way out of a nightclub in Montego Bay and entered a black SUV, but not before a gaggle of fans outside noticed him. They pleaded with him to roll his window down and shouted out words of appreciation, but it seems like he wanted to value his privacy.

One place where there will definitely be less privacy is NBA YoungBoy's upcoming tour, "Make America Slime Again." Fans can't wait to hit up his first headlining tour ever and his first concert trek in five years, whether to celebrate with him or finally get to see his material in a live setting.

At these shows, die-hards will be even more antsy to interact with the Baton Rouge rapper and see him in full glory. But when it comes to his night outings and what he does in his spare time, maybe he's learned to keep it chill.

NBA YoungBoy Tour

However, if you didn't get a chance to cop tickets to NBA YoungBoy's upcoming tour, you're in luck. He recently announced a huge expansion of his tour dates, adding 13 shows to the run. The cities the Never Broke Again MC will hit up as expansions include Minneapolis, Raleigh, San Antonio, San Diego, and Seattle. The Minnesota show will take place in September, whereas the rest will run through late October and early November.

In the meantime, Utah authorities scoffed at NBA YoungBoy's pardon. A state representative recently expressed that they should still pursue him for his alleged crimes despite getting a pardon from United States President Donald Trump.