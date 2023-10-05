Darius Slay Has A Warning For Taylor Swift Ahead Of Eagles-Chiefs Matchup

Darius Slay is worried about Swift’s record.

Darius Slay has been an amazing player with the Philadelphia Eagles. Overall, the fans in Philly love him. He is someone who is a leader in the locker room, and he continues to make big plays. Furthermore, he is someone who pays attention to everything going on in the National Football League. If you have been following along, you know the biggest story is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. She has shown up to two games, and she is the only thing the TV cameras want to point to. For many, it is very annoying. For others, it is a lot of fun.

So far, the Kansas City Chiefs are 2-0 whenever Taylor Swift shoes up to their games. Firstly, they defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10. Secondly, they just barely beat the Jets by a score of 23-20. Regardless of the scorelines, they have won both of those games. Slay has taken notice of this, and he is definitely worried about it considering the Eagles will play the Chiefs on November 20th. This game will be a huge Super Bowl rematch, and this time, Slay wants to win.

Darius Slay Has A Request

While on The Volume, Slay revealed that he does not want Swift in the building whatsoever. "Taylor, do not come to the game, 'cause it seems like you bring the energy of winning," he said simply. Whenever Swift comes to these games, the attention ends up being placed on the Chiefs. Even if they are the visiting team, the cameras want shots of T-Swift. For many, this has been annoying and over-the-top. However, in other ways, it has helped grow the sport.

Needless to say, Taylor Swift will continue to be a polarizing person. As for Slay and the Eagles, they will continue to be one of the best teams in the league this year. They are still undefeated, and fans of the franchise are very excited. Let us know what you think of the Taylor Swift craze, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

