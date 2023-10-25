Jason Kelce Questions Level Of Media Attention About His Brother’s Relationship With Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce has spoken out about the level of media attention his brother Travis has received for dating Taylor Swift. “It’s certainly been weird, the level that it is now. On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about [and] that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.’ There’s paparazzi talking about him fueling his car before the game today and I’m like, ‘Is that really necessary information to share?' This is another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with," Kelce told NBC Sports this past weekend.

Travis Kelce is perhaps the most spotlighted player in the NFL right now thanks to his relationship with Taylor Swift. While Jason also said that he was fine with Travis getting the attention as long as it didn't jeopardize his safety, it may have already reached that point. Kelce reportedly recently purchased a new home in a gated community, in part due to the level of attention his current home received from paparazzi and fans. While nothing untoward has happened yet, it does feel as if the fever pitch is about to break.

Traylor Hype Continues To Build

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Travis and Jason Kelce attend Game One of the Championship Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on October 16, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Of course, Jason isn't just speaking of turn. Traylor, also known as Trayvis, is the hot celebrity pairing right now. Last week, fans of Swift mobbed a restaurant in Connecticut because a fan account claimed the couple was lunching with Blake Lively. Outlets, this one included, report every single interaction no matter how small. Kelce and Swift can't do normal couple things like kiss or hold hands without someone making it front-page news.

Even Kelce himself has spoken out about it. "I think it's fun when they show who all is at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think they're overdoing it a little bit for sure. Especially my situation," Kelce said of the NFL's insistence on cutting to Swift every few minutes during games. However, there is little expectation that the hype and media scrutiny is going away anytime soon.

