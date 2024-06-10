Caitlin Clark Breaks Silence On Olympics Snub: "It Gives Me Something To Work For"

Caitlin Clark isn't worried about missing out.

Caitlin Clark has finally addressed being left off the roster for the U.S. women's basketball team in the upcoming Paris Olympics. Speaking with reporters on Sunday, she explained why she's not disappointed by the news. The roster leaked with CNN sports analyst Christine Brennan explaining that the decision was the result of “concern over how Clark’s millions of fans would react to what would likely be limited playing time on a stacked roster.”

"I'm excited for the girls that are on the team," Clark told reporters Sunday. "I know it's the most competitive team in the world and I know it could have gone either way -- me being on the team or me not being on the team. I'm going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics, so it will be fun to watch them." As for whether not receiving a spot on the team is a disappointment, she added: "Honestly, no disappointment. It just gives me something to work for; it's a dream. Hopefully one day I can be there. I think it's just a little more motivation. You remember that. Hopefully when four years comes back around, I can be there."

Caitlin Clark Speaks With The Media

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 07: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever talks to the media before the game against the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena on June 07, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old joined the Indiana Fever as a rookie, earlier this year, after a historic college campaign at Iowa. She's currently averaging 16.8 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.3 rebounds for the 3-9 team. She would've been the only player under 26 on the Olympic roster. Check out her full comments on the decision below.

Caitlin Clark Discusses The Olympic Team

Fans' next opportunity to watch Clark and the Fever play will come on Monday night when the team takes on the Connecticut Sun. Be on the lookout for further updates on Caitlin Clark on HotNewHipHop.