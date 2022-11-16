Buckle up, because we’re headed into a new season of updates about Donald Trump. The former president of the United States has been a controversial figure since before his political aspirations. He has been applauded for his successful business dealings for decades. However, Trump has been entrenched in scandals and accused of misogyny, racism, and homophobia.

After losing the 2020 presidential election, and making quite a fuss about it, it was only a matter of time before he re-entered the political arena. This week, Trump announced that he was making his bid for president once again, and he delivered statements that turned heads.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Yesterday (November 15), Trump addressed a crowd of supporters and offered a take on stiffer penalties for drug dealers.

“Every drug dealer during his or her life on average will kill 500 people with the drugs they sell,” said Trump. “We’re going to be asking everyone who sells drugs, gets caught selling drugs, to receive the death penalty for their heinous acts.”

This recent statement echoes Trump’s declaration from earlier this year.

“The penalties should be very, very severe,” he stated back in July. “If you look at countries throughout the world, the ones that don’t have a drug problem are ones that institute a very quick trial death penalty sentence for drug dealers.”

He recognized that the statement “sounds horrible,” but remained steadfast.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“But you know what? That’s the ones that don’t have any problem,” Trump said at the time. “It doesn’t take 15 years in court. It goes quickly, and you absolutely — you execute a drug dealer, and you’ll save 500 lives.”

“It’s terrible to say, but you take a look at every country in this world that doesn’t have a problem with drugs, they have a very strong death penalty for people that sell drugs.”

The vast majority of “drug dealers” aren’t Pablo Escobar. They are addicts who sell less than $100 of their stuff to other addicts to get more drugs for their own addiction. Not making excuses for them, but Trump calling for them to get the death penalty is insane. — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 16, 2022

Following the 2020 election, Trump refused to accept that he lost. The scandal permeated politics, and still, there are MAGA supporters who believe that Trump is the true president of the United States. He has continued to travel from one state to the next hosting rallies for his fans. With the 2024 election quickly approaching, the world is bracing itself for what’s to come.

Former President Trump: "Every drug dealer during his or her life on average will kill 500 people with the drugs they sell…we're going to be asking everyone who sells drugs, gets caught selling drugs, to receive the death penalty for their heinous acts." pic.twitter.com/ll6ibhftf4 — CSPAN (@cspan) November 16, 2022

