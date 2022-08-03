The "Greatest Of All Time" conversation can never be overplayed. From Ice Cube and Biggie to Jay-Z and Eminem to Kanye, Kendrick, and beyond, talking about who deserves a spot in the pantheon of hip-hop is always a fun conversation... and a highly debatable one. Legendary R&B superstar Chris Brown recently took to Instagram to proclaim Boosie Badazz's GOAT status, calling the Louisiana icon "the realest ever."





Breezy ended his post with plenty of laughing emojis, so maybe he's speaking slightly in jest here or predicting outrage. That being said, you can't deny the impact that Boosie had earlier in his career. With almost sixty projects to his name and more than 20 years in the rap game, Lil Boosie one of the most influential rappers out of the south to this day. Many fans in the comments seem to agree with the 33-year-old singer, while others are in utter disbelief.





It should be said that since Boosie was released from prison in 2014, he's gained more notoriety for his views and controversial statements than his musical output. He's been criticized for the ways he's raised his children and his comments against the LGBTQ+ community, such as recently misidentifying the Uvalde school shooter in Texas.







Maybe Brown's comments are of little surprise to some, given that Chris Brown has his own set of criticism levied against him for his history of domestic violence and abuse, a part of his history that his collaborators and fans are still quick to defend and forgive. We'll see if Boosie responds. Stick around on HotNewHipHop for Boosie and Brown's next head-turning comments.