It’s no secret that Friday is always an exciting day in the music industry with countless new albums and singles on a weekly basis, but this week, we saw a major merger between the hip hop and film industries with the release of Boosie Badazz’s highly anticipated movie, My Struggle.

The film reportedly tells the story of Boosie’s life, musical career, and legal battles, all of which have earned it an R rating for violence and sexual content.

My Struggle was shot in the rapper’s hometown of Baton Rougue, and also stars major players in the industry like Quando Rondo, YFN Lucci, and Mo3, who all made cameos in the trailer that was released earlier this month.

Boosie has been celebrating the film’s premiere via social media, and has been retweeting anyone showing him that they purchased the film.

“Mannn when u threw them boys back bruh that shit was hilarious. Well worth them $20,” one viewer wrote to the rapper.

“Boosie movie better than HBO,” another person declared.

On Twitter, the “Set It Off” singer also revealed that Soulja Boy had shown major love to My Struggle.

“@souljaboy First Rapper To Buy My Movie…Love Bra,” Boosie tweeted.

The film was directed by Atlanta’s own Joe Yung Spike, whose known for his work on music videos with the likes of Snoop Dogg and Moneybagg Yo.

My Struggle is currently available on boosiemovie.com for $19.99, and the movie’s behind the scenes sneak peek video can also be purchased for an additional $9.99.

Check out the trailer for yourself below.