Boosie Badazz Goes Viral For Shockingly Lewd Meet & Greet Pic

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1150 Views
Boosie Badazz Viral Lewd Meet And Greet Pic Hip Hop News
Jan 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Boosie on the sideline of a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Boosie Badazz has a lot of legal woes to contend with these days, but that hasn't soured his mood at these wild fan greetings.

Boosie Badazz never shys away from explicit or lewd topics in his social media presence, but fans still express shock when he really goes for it. Recently, he caused a commotion on the timeline for a shockingly lewd meet and greet photo with a fan that he posted to Instagram.

In the picture, the woman is kneeling down in front of the Baton Rouge rapper with her tongue our near his waist, with him holding the back of her head. It almost goes past suggestive, which many fans reacted wildly to in the comments section. "Bro you ain't Chris Brown," one fan joked, while another wrote, "Now why you at her grandma house ?," mocking the background.

We will see if he responds to any of this soon. After all, Boosie Badazz's online clap-backs are a key part of his Internet bread and butter.

Like fans pointed out in the comments section, this is a lot like those viral meet and greet pictures from artists like Breezy and more. For some, maybe it's a step too far, but who are we to judge?

Boosie Badazz Gun Case

Elsewhere, Boosie Badazz is dealing with legal trouble. He accepted a plea deal in his federal gun case, although he will still participate in the events he scheduled before serving his sentence in a few months.

"I THOUGHT THIS CASE WAS OVER N I WAS GOING TO GET ON WITH MY LIFE BUT 'GOD DONT MAKE MISTAKES' N IM TIRED OF FIGHTING," Boosie expressed. "TALKED TO MY FAMILY N THIS IS THE RIGHT DECISION. TO ALL MY FANS ACROSS THE WORLD SAY A PRAYER FOR YA BOY N GO GET THE NEW ALBUM #wordsofarealone."

Furthermore, it seems like this coincided with other big life updates that saw him accept a bit more accountability and goodwill. Boosie Badazz squashed various rap beefs in the aftermath of his plea deal, namely Fredo Bang, NBA YoungBoy, and Kevin Gates.

Before the uphill battle truly commences, though, he will still be able to take more ridiculous meet and greet pics with fans, like this one. We'll see how fans react to these lewd moves.

