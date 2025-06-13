Rory, Masego, & Freddie Gibbs Connect For Hazy R&B-Tinged Single "Off Road"

Rory of "New Rory & MAL" has been making new music again for the first time in about two years and the second offering is "Off Road."

Rory Farrell, the co-host of the New Rory & MAL podcast, is known for dishing out his opinions on hip-hop. But the former Joe Budden Podcast employee is also a producer and manager. Both titles come from prior work experience at a music label. As for the managing gig, he currently helps out indie duo Emotional Oranges.

But the producing hustle is what we are focusing on today because Rory's new single "Off Road" is out now. It sports features from R&B act Masego as well as Gary, Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs. Despite being deep within the rap world, Rory hovers more in Masego's world than Gibbs'.

"Off Road" stays in that sonic landscape, albeit a more alternative one. It's a hazy cut about casual relationships and love and finding that fling for the summer. However, Freddie and Masego also warn the listeners to stay away from certain girls even if they seem appealing on the surface.

Rory's production is mellow and works in some horns, snappy percussion, and dreamy synth patterns. It's got a bumping groove, but it doesn't throw off the vibe "Off Road" is shooting for.

His last single, "WHO ARE YOU ANYWAY?" which featured Leon Thomas, had a similar tone both in the lyrics and production. This has us theorizing that something bigger could be coming down the pipe. After all, it has been two years since Rory's debut LP, I Thought It'd Be Different.

Rory, Masego, & Freddie Gibbs "Off Road"

Quotable Lyrics:

Another sad love song like Toni Braxton
You won’t breathe again uh, love’s gone
I left her wheezing when I leave her I was dead wrong
I’m in a suit with two Puerto Ricans and a red bone
It’s gangsta Kane, the day’s gone change
But slang remains the same

