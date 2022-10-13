Ne-Yo’s ongoing divorce battle with estranged wife Crystal Smith has gotten even more intense. After airing out the singer’s infidelities online back in August, the mom of three filed divorce documents, claiming the pair’s marriage is “irretrievably broken with no hope for reconciliation.”

Crystal also accused the singer of being a narcissist who cheated on her with multiple women, unprotected. Ne-Yo claims the slanderous allegations have ruined his image — so he filed an emergency motion asking the courts to hold Crystal in contempt for her revealing social media post about his infidelities. In the motion, the “Closer” singer said that after Crystal filed for divorce, she trashed trashing him online, ruining his job as a professional entertainer, which is dependent on his public image.

Ne-Yo also accused Crystal of speaking out in an attempt to garner public sympathy. He claimed that her remarks led to him losing $400k in wages associated with public appearances, professional bookings, and promotional efforts related to the promotion of his new musical project.

The 42-year old star’s lawyer also chimed in, adding that his client’s “earnings and earning capacities are directly affected by the manner by which his image is received and considered by the general public.” However, a Georgia Judge denied Ne-Yo’s wishes, ruling that Crystal was not in willful violation of the court order. The judge also allowed Crystal keep the social media posts up that accused the singer of cheating on her.

The Judge ultimately instructed both parties to refrain from making public statements or derogatory statements on social media, podcasts and other platforms. The tumultuous split comes four months after Ne-Yo and Crystal renewed their vows.

