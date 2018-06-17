Crystal Smith
- RelationshipsJudge Denies Ne-Yo’s Request To Hold Estranged Wife In ContemptThe singer says his divorce has ruined his image. By Lamar Banks
- RelationshipsNe-Yo Says Estranged Wife Crystal Smith Should "Get A Job" Amid DivorceThe singer has denied Crystal's request for alimony. By hnhh
- RelationshipsCrystal Smith Says There's No Way She Would Ever Reconcile With Ne-YoWhen asked why, she said there are some things she can't forgive.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsNe-Yo Explains How Quarantine Saved His Marriage To Crystal SmithThe singer said in the past, if they had a conflict, he would just leave, but under quarantine, he was forced to confront their issues.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNe-Yo And Wife Crystal Give Birth To Third ChildIsabella Rose Smith is Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith's third child together, and the singer's fifth child.By Joe Abrams
- GramNe-Yo Blasts YouTuber Who Claimed He Forced Ex-Wife To Have Tubes TiedThe singer claims the gossip has long since been proven untrue & had a few things to say about his critic.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsNe-Yo & His Wife, Crystal Smith, Announce New Child On The WayNe-Yo announced that his wife, Crystal Smith, is pregnant, following their anniversary.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsCrystal Smith Claims Ne-Yo "Filed For Divorce" Then "Asked What Was For Dinner"After quarantining together, they decided to give their marriage a second chance.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsNe-Yo Says Quarantine Was "A Blessing" For Repairing His MarriageNe-Yo spoke about how he and his wife, Crystal Smith, managed to patch things up after spending so much time together in quarantine.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsNe-Yo Talks Relationship With Crystal Smith: "Never Did I Say I Didn't Love Her"Ne-Yo announced earlier this year that he and his wife Crystal Smith had broken up, but the quarantine made him realize the important relationships in his life.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsNe-Yo's Estranged Wife, Crystal Smith, Is House HuntingCrystal Smith is looking for a home to make her own, away from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Ne-Yo. By Dominiq R.
- RelationshipsNe-Yo Thirsts Over Soon To Be Ex-Wife's Instagram PostNe-Yo likes an Instagram post from his soon to be ex-wife, Crystal Smith. By Dominiq R.
- RelationshipsNe-Yo Says Ex-Wife Returned Ring Because She's Not "Money Petty"Ne-Yo & Crystal Smith recently confirmed that they're planning to divorce, and he talked about the split with Joe Budden on "Pull Up."By Erika Marie
- GossipNe-Yo Enjoys The Single Life By Partying With Models: ReportNe-Yo is not holding back from celebrating bachelorhood after recent divorce from Crystal Smith. By Noah C
- RelationshipsNe-Yo Parties With Belly Dancer After Confirming DivorceNe-Yo shared some Instagram stories of himself and a few female friends partying with a belly dancer at a hookah bar amid his split from wife Crystal Smith.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsNe-Yo Confirms Divorce RumoursNe-Yo has confirmed that he and his wife, Crystal Smith, are getting a divorce, following speculation that the two of them had split.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsNe-Yo's Wife Crystal Smith Goes Off On IG Following SplitNe-Yo's estranged wife Crystal Smith rapped passionately about being a "bad b*tch" on IG stories after confirming her split from her husband.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsNe-Yo & Wife Crystal Smith Drop Hints That They've SplitNe-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, have been dropping hints that their marriage might be over.By Lynn S.
- MusicNe-Yo & Wife Crystal Show Off Brand New Baby BoyHappy Father's Day Ne-Yo.By Devin Ch