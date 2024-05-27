Saucy Santana Explains Controversial Thoughts On Women Not Being As Strong As Men

BYGabriel Bras Nevares448 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 The Roots Picnic
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 04: Saucy Santana performs during the 2023 The Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)

Saucy Santana got some heat for his viral comments, and remarked how men have a more "cutthroat" mentality than the ladies.

Saucy Santana often catches or gives out flack for online comments, and there's usually some form of explanation attached either way. Moreover, this time, he got some skeptical responses to controversial comments he made about women not being as strong as men. Considering the rapper's more feminine energy and his sexuality, it's natural to expect some conversations about gender and identity to come up. But this particular take seemed to anger some fans out there, and he came through with an explanation of what he initially meant.

"You know what I really hate?" Saucy Santana's original comments began. "'Cause girls don't got the strength as n***as. They don't. I grew up around the other girls. I hate when girls be like, 'Oh, I'm a dog, I'm a man, I act just like a n***a out here.' No y'all don't, baby, no y'all don't. It's just not. Y'all just soft, y'all females, it's the estrogen, baby. It's not happening. You cannot move like a n***a, you cannot think like a n***a, you cannot act like a man. It's just not happening. And I want y'all to stop lying to y'all selves, telling y'all selves that y'all want these n***as to tell y'all the truth."

Read More: Saucy Santana Mocks DJ Akademiks For Deactivating IG Account Amid Rape Lawsuit Reports

Saucy Santana's Explanation Of Backlashed Comments: Swipe Right For Original Take

"So, I'm not gon' take it personal," Saucy Santana's response to the backlash to his comments kicked off. "'Cause I know a lot of y'all really read, like, headlines. So everybody read the headline, nobody got the message. When it comes to me, it's always giving he/him. I'm a boy, I'm a man, I'm a n***a. Whatever y'all wanna feel like. Regardless of how much you see lashes and nails and the pretty face, I'm a boy.

"And so, what I was referencing was, when boys date me, they just as simple-minded as y'all," Saucy Santana went on. "They gag, they be like, 'Yo, you really act like a n***a. Yo, you really a man.' Duh! People see me and see the feminine energy and emotes and they be like, 'Oh, he think he a girl.' No, I'm a n***a, a dog-a** n***a. And that's how I know. I grew up a lot of girls, and girls are soft. And they can't maneuver like n***as 'cause we really cutthroat, and y'all really not like that."

Read More: Saucy Santana Pops Off About Uber Eats In Hilarious Rant

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Blueface Saucy Santana Jaidyn Alexis Barbie Song Hip Hop NewsMusicBlueface Thanks Saucy Santana For Boosting Jaidyn Alexis' Song "Barbie"1161
Sean Zanni/Getty ImagesMusicLatto Salutes Cardi B & Yung Miami For Balancing Motherhood & Rap6.7K
New York Mets v Miami MarlinsMusicDJ Akademiks Slams 6ix9ine's Ex For Claiming He Slept With The Rapper5.3K
Saucy Santana Wack 100 Beef DJ Akademiks ZellSwag Reactions Hip Hop NewsMusicDJ Akademiks & Saucy Santana's Boo ZellSwag React To Wack 100 Heating Beef Up3.7K