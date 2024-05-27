Saucy Santana Explains Controversial Thoughts On Women Not Being As Strong As Men

Saucy Santana often catches or gives out flack for online comments, and there's usually some form of explanation attached either way. Moreover, this time, he got some skeptical responses to controversial comments he made about women not being as strong as men. Considering the rapper's more feminine energy and his sexuality, it's natural to expect some conversations about gender and identity to come up. But this particular take seemed to anger some fans out there, and he came through with an explanation of what he initially meant.

"You know what I really hate?" Saucy Santana's original comments began. "'Cause girls don't got the strength as n***as. They don't. I grew up around the other girls. I hate when girls be like, 'Oh, I'm a dog, I'm a man, I act just like a n***a out here.' No y'all don't, baby, no y'all don't. It's just not. Y'all just soft, y'all females, it's the estrogen, baby. It's not happening. You cannot move like a n***a, you cannot think like a n***a, you cannot act like a man. It's just not happening. And I want y'all to stop lying to y'all selves, telling y'all selves that y'all want these n***as to tell y'all the truth."

"So, I'm not gon' take it personal," Saucy Santana's response to the backlash to his comments kicked off. "'Cause I know a lot of y'all really read, like, headlines. So everybody read the headline, nobody got the message. When it comes to me, it's always giving he/him. I'm a boy, I'm a man, I'm a n***a. Whatever y'all wanna feel like. Regardless of how much you see lashes and nails and the pretty face, I'm a boy.

"And so, what I was referencing was, when boys date me, they just as simple-minded as y'all," Saucy Santana went on. "They gag, they be like, 'Yo, you really act like a n***a. Yo, you really a man.' Duh! People see me and see the feminine energy and emotes and they be like, 'Oh, he think he a girl.' No, I'm a n***a, a dog-a** n***a. And that's how I know. I grew up a lot of girls, and girls are soft. And they can't maneuver like n***as 'cause we really cutthroat, and y'all really not like that."

