Saucy Santana Pops Off About Uber Eats In Hilarious Rant

Saucy Santana is certainly no stranger to speaking his mind. He frequently airs his unfiltered opinions online, and usually manages to make fans laugh in the process. His latest rant was no exception, as he expressed his frustration over his Uber Eats delivery drivers refusing to deliver his food straight to his door.

In a new clip, he asks whether or not delivery drivers are able to see the tip they're given before they drop off the order, or if they have to wait until the delivery is completed. He explains that he always tips them well, as he lives on a high floor, and wants the food brought directly to him. Unfortunately, however, this doesn't always work out for him.

Saucy Santana Wants His Food Brought To His Door

"I'm a b*tch that always motherf*ckin' tip because I stay on the top floor of my motherf*ckin' house," he begins. "I never order food without motherf*ckin' tipping cuz I know it be a lot. So when I've got to come downstairs to get my motherf*ckin' food, b*tch? I'm real motherf*ckin' mad, h*e." Saucy Santana continued, claiming that moving forward, he won't be tipping the drivers at all. According to him, there's no sense in tipping when he never gets his way regardless.

Several social media users can empathize with the "Material Girl" performer and are leaving their own unfortunate experiences in the comments section. Some have also offered him the suggestion of tipping cash at the door, and warning the delivery driver ahead of time so the food is brought directly to him. What do you think of Saucy Santana's recent rant about Uber Eats? Do you agree that if he's tipping well, the food should be brought directly to his door? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

