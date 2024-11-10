Donald Trump Vows To Terminate Gender-Affirming Care When He Takes Office

Trump outlined his plan in a new video.

Following a victorious campaign for a second term, convicted United States president-elect Donald Trump is starting to outline his plans for his first few days in office next January. One of his main missions is to terminate gender-affirming healthcare for transgender youth and the U.S. citizenry at large, which he explained via a new video. The 47th president of the nation promised to end all federal programs promoting concepts of sex and gender transition at any age, and also brought up his planned outlawing of surgeries, puberty blockers, and more procedures when it comes to underage individuals.

"Here's my plan to stop the chemical, physical, and emotional mutilation of our youth," Donald Trump recently expressed. "On day one, I will revoke Joe Biden's cruel policies on so-called gender-affirming care. Ridiculous. A process that involves giving kids puberty blockers, mutating their physical appearance, and ultimately performing surgery on minor children. Can you believe this? I will sign a new executive order instructing every federal agency to cease all programs that promote the concept of sex and gender transition at any age."

Donald Trump's War Against Gender-Affirming Care

In addition, Donald Trump also plans to request that Congress block taxpayer dollars from being used to further these procedures, along with a law prohibiting the "sexual mutilation" of a child in all 50 states. Also, he announced his desire to terminate hospitals or healthcare providers from Medicaid and Medicare if they participate in gender-affirming care. The near-assassinated public official (which fortunately did not happen) added a plan to create a private right of action through which individuals can sue doctors who provided gender-affirming care to minors. He claimed the Department of Justice will investigate big pharma and hospital networks to determine if they covered up side effects of transition processes for profit.

Other elements of Donald Trump's plans concerning gender-affirming care include investigations into alleged and potential hormone and puberty blocker trafficking, policing affirmations of transgender identity in state and school districts, the promotion of positive nuclear families and strictly unique gender roles, passing a bill in Congress declaring the only recognized genders by the United States government to be male and female (assigned at birth), and the notion that a child cannot assume a new gender or identity without their parents' consent. Sadly, this plan falls into the exact misconceptions, polarizations, bigotries, generalizations, misunderstandings, and over-reaching violations of personal rights and freedoms that led this administration and ideology into a second term.