Mark Wahlberg Claims Record Label Wanted Him To Replicate Eminem

Mark Wahlberg has claimed that studio interference is the reason that his musical career never took off. “They continued to push me further in the opposite direction, that’s when I decided not to make another record and to wait out my contract. Could I have been Eminem? I certainly hope not. I like Eminem, I think Eminem’s really talented, but I’m trying to go a completely different route.” Wahlberg had had a #1 single in "Good Vibrations" as part of Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. However, Interscope wanted Wahlberg to replicate the aggressive style and subject matter of the Detroit rapper.

He continued. “I wanted to make a record. I saw my brother making millions of dollars and I’m still struggling, so I kind of compromised a little bit.” Wahlberg told TheThings. At the time, Wahlberg had just been released from prison for the violent and unprovoked assault of two Vietnamese men. Meanwhile, his brother Donnie was finding success with New Kids On The Block.

Eminem Nearly Starred In The Fighter Instead Of Wahlberg

MONTAUK, NEW YORK - JUNE 11: Mark Wahlberg attends Flecha Tequila Brunch With Mark Wahlberg & Aron Marquez at The Surf Lodge on June 11, 2023 in Montauk, New York. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Speaking of links between Wahlberg and Eminem, it was revealed earlier this year that Wahlberg was once a second choice casting to the rapper. Sources revealed that Eminem was originally the first choice for Micky Ward in 2010's The Fighter, directed by David O. Russell. “The first person that we thought would star in this film was Eminem. Eminem was going to be Micky Ward. That was a moment in time where he had come off of 8 Mile, and he was interested in making movies, and he wanted to do a boxing movie.” Also, he continued, “So that was something we pursued for a minute. And there was real life in that for a minute," producer Todd Leiberman told the Hollywood Gold podcast back in February.

However, the role eventually went to Wahlberg. In a separate interview, Wahlberg also revealed that Christian Bale's role was originally offered to Matt Damon. The film went on to receive seven Oscar nominations, winning two. Bale won Best Supporting Actor while Melissa Leo won Best Supporting Actress. Meanwhile, Wahlberg's performance earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Drama. However, he lost out to Colin Firth in the King's Speech.

