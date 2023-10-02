Doja Cat Keeps Dominating The Billboard Hot 100 With “Paint The Town Red”

Doja Cat's Scarlet is still in heavy rotation, it seems, as the new album's biggest hit single continues to dominate the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Moreover, "Paint The Town Red" bounced back from No. 2 to return to the No. 1 spot on the ranking, beating out artists like Taylor Swift, SZA, and more. In addition, it marks her first multi-week chart-topping song, as her previous No. 1 hit "Say So" with Nicki Minaj held the placement for a single week. Just three weeks earlier, the Los Angeles native's single became the first hip-hop record to reach the top spot in over a year. The last track to do so was the Queen's "Super Freaky Girl," and it's funny to see all these links pop up with their commercial performances.

Furthermore, this is proving to be a great year for Doja Cat, even despite her relationship with her fans and what her fans think of her rumored relationship. WIth Scarlet, she pretty effectively switched lanes into more straightforward, but nonetheless engaging rap fare. Given that "Paint The Town Red" is a solid fusion of the "Balut" MC's various styles, it's no wonder that this was the track to make it big. That being said, don't let that assessment keep you sleeping on the rest of the tracklist, because there's a lot of quality to find.

Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red": Watch The Music Video

Other big names on the Billboard Hot 100 for this charting week include Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer," which rose from No. 6 to No. 4. SZA also continues to show that she's a commercial and critical darling, as "Snooze" occupied the second spot. Funnily enough, this is her third track to get to either No. 1 or 2 (all of which were this year), following "Kill Bill" and "Slime You Out" with Drake. There's been some steep chart competition in 2023, although admittedly not as much as other years.

Meanwhile, Scarlet itself is also proving itself to be quite successful on the Billboard charts, exceeding initial expectations. With just three months left to go in the year, there's still time for Doja to etch herself more firmly in the 2023 chart history books. We'll see how much further along "Paint The Town Red" captivates fans this year. For more news and the latest updates on Doja Cat, stay posted on HNHH.

