Doja Cat Channels 80s Icon Max Headroom To Promote “Vie” Deluxe

BY Caroline Fisher 261 Views
Doja Cat Channels Max Headroom Hip Hop News
Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Doja Cat at the 97th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Doja Cat's highly anticipated fifth studio album, "Vie," is slated for release on September 26 via RCA Records.

Doja Cat's eagerly anticipated fifth studio album is just around the corner, and as the rollout continues, the hitmaker continues to tap into all the 80s nostalgia possible. Earlier this week, for example, she took to Instagram to announce that the deluxe edition of the album is available for pre-order. She channeled Max Headroom, “the first computer-generated TV presenter," for the big announcement.

As for the pre-order, Doja promises special previews, exclusive content, and more for those who get in early. This latest promo arrives just a few days after the release of the project's lead single, "Jealous Type," which the California-born performer unveiled late last month.

She delivered an electric live rendition of the song at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards over the weekend, even recruiting Kenny G for a sax solo to kick off the show. Vie is slated for release on September 26 via RCA Records.

Doja Cat Vie

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Doja Cat dropped some hints about what listeners can expect from her upcoming album, revealing that love bombing will be one of the major themes it explores.

"There’s other things outside of myself that were inspiring me to write about these things," she explained. "I had been in relationships that made me think about things in a different way, and I think naivety is a big part of this album too. I speak about rushing and love bombing in a way. That’s kind of a big one. I think that’s a fun subject to sing about."

"I think sometimes people don’t know that they’re doing it or they do, but giving excessive compliments and gifts right off the bat, that sort of thing," Doja added, "I thought that was a really fun thing to write about. And also being okay with… This is a separate subject, but being okay with when someone finds someone else and understanding that and taking value from it as a lesson, essentially."

