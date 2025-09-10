Doja Cat's eagerly anticipated fifth studio album is just around the corner, and as the rollout continues, the hitmaker continues to tap into all the 80s nostalgia possible. Earlier this week, for example, she took to Instagram to announce that the deluxe edition of the album is available for pre-order. She channeled Max Headroom, “the first computer-generated TV presenter," for the big announcement.

As for the pre-order, Doja promises special previews, exclusive content, and more for those who get in early. This latest promo arrives just a few days after the release of the project's lead single, "Jealous Type," which the California-born performer unveiled late last month.

She delivered an electric live rendition of the song at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards over the weekend, even recruiting Kenny G for a sax solo to kick off the show. Vie is slated for release on September 26 via RCA Records.

Doja Cat Vie

During a recent interview with Zane Lowe, Doja Cat dropped some hints about what listeners can expect from her upcoming album, revealing that love bombing will be one of the major themes it explores.

"There’s other things outside of myself that were inspiring me to write about these things," she explained. "I had been in relationships that made me think about things in a different way, and I think naivety is a big part of this album too. I speak about rushing and love bombing in a way. That’s kind of a big one. I think that’s a fun subject to sing about."