Doja Cat Drops Out Of Austin City Limits Festival To Focus On "Vie" Rollout

BY Zachary Horvath 155 Views
iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango Presented By Fiji Airways
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat performs onstage during iHeartRadio's 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango in Huntington Beach, California on May 10, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
Doja Cat is getting ready for her next era with "Vie" and she wants to make sure she gives this one her all amid its rollout.

Doja Cat has some unfortunate news for her fans to share today. The California singer, rapper, and songwriter is dropping out of an anticipated performance at Austin City Limits. However, there is a good reason for it.

In an Instagram Story post caught by Billboard, she was extremely apologetic and thankful for the opportunity to perform at this event. But she's got her sights set on making the best rollout possible for her fifth studio album, Vie.

"When I made the commitment, I didn’t know exactly when Vie would be released. I’ve been working on finalizing the album, making videos, taking the time to put together an album campaign that I am really excited about, and it’s become clear to me that I cannot give you guys the show you deserve within this time frame."

She concluded, "Thank you to the ACL team for their support and I hope to see you all again soon when the time is right. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity."

Thankfully for ACL, they were able to announce a headlining replacement in The Killers, a rock band from Las Vegas. "Please welcome @thekillers to the stage. Your new headliners will perform both Sundays of ACL Fest!" the fesitval wrote on their IG.

When Is Doja Cat Dropping Vie?

Doja was set to hit the main stage on October 5 and 12. As for Vie, though, fans will be treated to it on September 26. Overall, despite some previous tracklist teases, we still aren't totally sure on what it's going to look like.

As it stands, the only confirmed inclusion is "Jealous Type," a nostalgic 80s pop cut that showed off her vocal chops and rapping. She's said in recent interview that this record will be taking her back to her pop roots. Moreover, it's going to borrow from the aforementioned decade, as well as the 70s.

"I wanted to play with that nostalgia by using these Lo-Fi sounds and samples and things that reminded you of something from your childhood, but it wasn’t on the nose ‘80s," she told V Magazine.

