Doja Cat Releases Marc Jacobs Summer ‘25 Track “Jealous Type”

Doja Cat has fans patiently awaiting the release of her fifth album, Vie, but she keeps them feed with her new track, just released, “Jealous Type.”

The track is a collaboration with the popular Taylor Swift producer Jack Antonoff. Taylor and Doja will be fighting for the top spot on the Billboard charts in September as both acts are set to release new albums a week apart. “Jealous Type,” the background track in the recording artist’s new Marc Jacob campaign, is Doja Cat’s favorite song from the upcoming album.

”My favorite song on the album? I was about to say—well, my favorite song on the album is “Gorgeous,” but “Jealous Type” and “Gorgeous” are grabbing each other’s hair and beating the shit out of each other,” she said in a recent interview.

“Jealous Type” captures the push-pull of desire and self-doubt in modern romance—vulnerable yet empowered. The song’s lush production, cool nods to ’80s dance aesthetics, and candid narrative signal an intimate yet elevated chapter in Doja’s evolving artistry.

Doja Cat stars in Marc Jacobs’ Summer 2025 campaign, blending style and sound in a vibrant urban escape. The campaign displays playful, glamorous reinterpretation of everyday life.



Vie is Doja Cat’s return to Pop music. It’s the direct follow up to her hugely successful Scarlett album. The new album promises to maintain her presence as an unstoppable force in pop culture.

“Jealous Type” - Doja Cat

Quotable Lyrics

I said, "You wanna do what now with who?"

I don't need a pin-drop or a text tonight

Ain’t even coming out with you