Doja Cat Reveals The Official Tracklist For New Album "Vie"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 615 Views
Doja Cat Official Tracklist New Album Vie Hip Hop News
Jul 13, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Singer Doja Cat performs during half-time during the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Doja Cat previously released the lead single "Jealous Type" ahead of her new album "Vie" and its Friday, September 26 release date.

Doja Cat's upcoming album Vie is so important to her that she even dropped out of her Austin City Limits festival gig in order to focus on its rollout. Just a week before its release on Friday, September 26, she decided to reveal the entire official tracklist, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter... Although fans are still searching for more details.

More specifically, we believe these 15 tracks will likely follow the '80s-tinged, genre-fusing, and glossy approach of the lead single "Jealous Type," especially with intriguing titles like "Aaahh Men!" and "Acts Of Service." It might be a cheeky experience or a more earnest one, but either way, fans are very excited for this next era. The lack of features is also interesting, whether they are hidden or completely absent here.

Considering how much the Los Angeles native likes to play with different styles and make the most out of her chapters, the creative rollout direction for Vie and its aesthetic elements does feel a little more quotidian. With no big narrative circling around her name these days, this means fans are fortunately focusing on the music these days.

Then again, can't Doja drum up conversation over pretty much anything? It's the star power that propelled previous LPs to massive success both artistically and commercially, and that Vie will benefit from.

Doja Cat Tour

Elsewhere, another curious detail about this whole process is how Doja Cat already announced Vie's deluxe before the standard album even came out. Preorders for it are now available, although we don't know many other details about what it will entail. In any case, it seems like this will be a long phase to enjoy.

The real question around this new album is just how much of it will go in the retrospective direction that "Jealous Type" suggested. Her versatility is one of her strongest artistic skills, and it's something she can clearly apply to both individual tracklist selections and the general variety of her catalog of LPs. Which one will Vie fall under?

We will see in just a week. Later in 2025, Doja Cat's world tour will bring the album to life on the road.

