Ken Carson Confirms Release Date For New Album "More Chaos"

Amid other new and anticipated Opium album releases, it seems like Ken Carson will waste no time in joining in on the fun. Via an email press release, he confirmed the release date for his next album More Chaos, and fans couldn't be happier. The Atlanta rapper and producer's last effort was 2023's A Great Chaos, which he expanded via seven new deluxe cuts in July of 2024. While other similar artists have dropped a lot of material during this waiting period, there's nothing exactly like a Ken album for fans. He also launched the preorders for physical copies of the new LP via vinyls and CDs, which also form part of exclusive box sets with Ed Hardy collab merch.

For those curious, you can find these More Chaos preorders by clicking on the "Via" link further down in this article. Whether or not you cop a physical copy, this new record will probably be inescapable online once it comes out. Kai Cenat already drummed up a lot of hype for this new Ken Carson album during a livestream earlier this year, and fans are overjoyed to find out he was actually right.

When Will Ken Carson Drop His New Album?

Ken Carson's new album album More Chaos will come out next Friday (April 11), and it's always satisfying to hear an announcement with such a short turnaround time. With a lot more explosive live performances and brand collabs, it seems like he's in a great place to take his career to the next step, especially building off of his mentor Playboi Carti and the release of his highly anticipated new album MUSIC. Still, this new album announcement for the Opium signee is fulfilling for other reasons, especially considering his struggles with leakers and fans blackmailing him.