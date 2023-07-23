Monica Gets Into Crowd During Her Concert After She Sees A Man Hit A Woman

Monica is building a righteous and commendable reputation as a live performer who looks out for her crowd during her shows. Moreover, the R&B singer and rapper recently jumped into a Detroit crowd to defend a woman who got hit by a man. When she noticed that the man acted aggressively, she stopped the performance altogether to call him out and ask security to get him out of there. However, at a certain point, the Georgia native decided to take matters into their own hands and leapt at them to break things up. Artists can establish order in their shows, too, especially in defense of someone in the crowd not getting the treatment or experience they deserve.

Furthermore, this is another example in Monica’s mid-performance defense record, although this is the most involved one as of late. Last time something like this made headlines, it was due to two women who were fighting at one of her shows. During her take on her 1995 classic ballad “Why I Love You So Much,” the 42-year-old noticed the altercation and beckoned her DJ to stop the track. Even though she tried to settle things down, eventually she had to get support from security.

Monica Defends Woman From Man During Performance

Last night while Monica was performing in Detroit, she saw a man in the crowd hit a woman.



Goonica jumped straight out, not only did she stop performing, sis jumped into audience to make sure things were handled. pic.twitter.com/1Ule1ydNd8 — alex. (@Alex_Washington) July 23, 2023

“Come on now, I’m singing a love song. I ain’t singing ‘Knuck If You Buck,’ baby, calm that s**t down.” Monica told the two women in an altercation. “Somebody take her, get her a drink on me. Calm down.” Regardless of the fact that she didn’t break them up, it’s still heartening to see artists look out for the people they perform for. Far too often do performers and audience members alike disregard or dismiss the other side of the equation when it comes to live events.

Meanwhile, the The Boy Is Mine entertainer is enjoying the fruits of her career as she looks back at her success. Sure, that’s come with it’s fair share of dating rumors, but which artist doesn’t face those at this point? For a lot of other musicians out there, they might lose some energy or steam as they continue performing into their careers. In her case, she is as ready and willing as ever to set things straight at her shows for the optimal experience for everyone. For more news and the latest updates on Monica, check back in with HNHH.

