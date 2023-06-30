Like many other starlets stepping into their 40s, R&B singer Monica is proving that age is just a number – and you’re certainly never too old to turn up the heat. She may not be putting her personal love life on blast, but the black-haired beauty did get up close and personal with The Game for her latest music video, which she’s been previewing on Instagram for a few days now. In one teaser posted to her profile, Monica is seen getting cozy with the “Hate It Or Love It” hitmaker in the bathtub, bubbles keeping them (somewhat) modest in front of the camera.

As per Complex, 15-year-old Romelo Montez Hill obviously wasn’t feeling his mom’s post. “Yo what is this,” the teen wrote in the comments, markedly earning a laugh from many sympathetic fans who wouldn’t want to be in the same situation with their mom. Upon seeing the comment, Monica screenshotted it and shared it to her Story, writing “Somebody please tell Lil Daddy take a day off.”

Monica’s Son Has Some Questions for Her

@monicadenise/Instagram Story

When replying to him under her post, the 42-year-old assured Romelo, “SON… It’s like a movie!! Momma at work.” While Monica is fiending off the awkwardness from her son’s reaction to her video, The Game seems to be enjoying the attention coming his way.

“They said, ‘Make it make sense,'” he wrote in the caption, seemingly referring to the direction he was given on set. “I said, ‘No problem,'” the father of three added, including various receipts of him and Monica boo’d up in his post to back up his confident claims.

Behind the Scenes “Letters” Music Video Content

Check out Monica’s new “Letters” visual on YouTube below, or keep scrolling to see the exclusive BTS content posted on The Game’s IG page. How would you react to finding a similar photo of your mom at “work”? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential)

