Monica Explains Why She Jumped Into Crowd To Confront Fan During Recent Concert

Monica has apologized for jumping into the audience to confront a fan who she witnessed assault a woman during one of her recent concerts. The singer shared the apology and explanation in a comment on a post from The Shade Room. She says that she tried to signal for help but it wasn’t working.

“You don’t hit no fuckin’ lady like that,” she warned after jumping into the crowd. She climbed back on stage and added: “That shit triggered me. I seen him punch that lady in the face, I lost my fuckin’ temper. I apologize ya’ll, I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 29: In this image released on November 29th, Monica performs during the 2020 Soul Train Awards presented by BET. (Photo by Leon Bennett/STA 2020/Getty Images for BET)

After a clip of the incident began circulating on social media, Monica addressed the situation on The Shade Room’s IG. “I apologized there & I’m apologizing here for my actions but no one would take action!” she commented on the video. “I was so triggered, I watched & she didn’t appear to even know him! It appeared to be about space during a packed concert! He punched her with ALL his strength! My intentions were to prevent her from being hit again & she wasn’t! I asked for help, it fell on d*af ears! It was like seeing my mother or an aunt be assaulted!! This woman was 50+ I pray she’s ok! Happy Sunday to everyone!” Check out a clip of the apparent altercation below.

Footage Of The Altercation

The Riverfront Music Festival shared a statement in support of Monica after the fact to CBS News. “We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Monica for her courage and decisive intervention during an unfortunate incident at our Festival,” said spokesperson Andrus Macdonald. “Her actions demonstrated a commitment to the safety and respect of her fans, reinforcing our belief that she is not just an extraordinary talent, but an extraordinary individual as well.”

