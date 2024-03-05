Iggy Azalea Reveals Her New Favorite Color With Bikini Thirst Trap

Though Iggy Azalea's most recent album was called The End Of An Era and she's flirted with retiring from music before, she isn't quite done yet. Last year she shared a new single called "Money Come" which racked up more than 3 million streams on Spotify. The hilarious music video that accompanied the song has racked up 6 million views of its own. She shared a remix of the song a few months later featuring new verses from Ivorian Doll and Big Boss Vette.

Since then she's mostly shared updates with fans through Instagram. The most recent is an update on her new favorite color, and she chose a pretty enticing way to reveal it. "Green just does it for me lately" she captioned a scintillating picture of herself in a green bikini. In a second photo, she shows her love for the color even more by sporting a pair of fuzzy green slides. Unsurprisingly, fans rushed to the comments to show her love. "Green like all the money you’re getting!!! LETSGOOOO" and "We Stan a career woman in GREEN! happy women’s history month… you are a golden star" two of the top comments on the post read. Check out the new thirst traps she shared below.

Iggy Azalea Stuns In A Green Bikini

In the past few months, Iggy Azalea has been increasingly vocal online in some of her criticisms of Playboi Carti. The pair have a child together, but Iggy has been a critic of Carti's absent parenting for years now. Back in December she just straight up accused the rapper of being an absent father, something he never felt the need to refute or address much at all.

Earlier this year, Iggy once again claimed that she was retiring from music and she's stuck to it so far. She regularly shares updates on how things are going with her fans on social media. But none of that has come with any indication that new music could be on the way. What do you think of Iggy Azalea's new stunning bikini pics? Do you think green works on her as well as she claims? Let us know in the comment section below.

