Kevin Porter Jr. has not been in the NBA since he was arrested and charged with assault and strangulation. Porter allegedly attacked and strangled WNBA player and then-girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick in September of 2023. Gondrezick was sent to the hospital after the incident, where she was treated for a laceration to her face and neck pain from strangulation. Porter Jr. does not currently have an NBA contract and is not on any roster in the league. The Houston Rockets traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder in October of last year. Porter was immediately cut.

Porter Jr. will remain out of the league for the foreseeable future. The guard has recently been seen playing professionally in Europe. Porter has fallen a long way since signing an NBA deal worth $80 million dollars. Porter Jr. was always a player with a lot of personal baggage. There were red flags when he was in college at USC. His stint in Clevland showed promise, but he was too much of a problem in the locker room. Porter Jr. had previously been charged with illegal handling of a firearm in 2020. Now he is playing ball in Greece, and fans have some thought.

Kevin Porter Jr. Playing For $10K In Greece

After being exiled from the NBA for domestic violence, Kevin Porter Jr. is now playing in Greece. Many fans are clowing the disgraced guard for losing his massive contract. Porter is apparently playing for $10k in Greece. It's a far cry from the $80 Million NBA contract he squandered. He had announced his deal on his social media. Porter Jr. donned his team's jersey in the post but disabled comments. It's important to note that the agreement with the Greek team is only for the remainder of the season, which ends in mid-May.

Kevin Porter Jr. reportedly signed with Greek team PAOK and started to plaGreece'sece’s Stoiximan Basket League in early April 2024. Apparently, his dhasn'tasn't gone smoothly, as the plhasn'tasn't played in games in quite some time. His prolonged exile and the difference in European basketball will make the transition difficult. Ultimatelywon'twon’t see him in an NBA jersey any time soon.

