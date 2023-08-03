Woman Allegedly Tied To 350Heem’s Murder Says She Isn’t A Felon

350Heem was shot and killed last weekend.

BYCaroline Fisher
Woman Allegedly Tied To 350Heem’s Murder Says She Isn’t A Felon

Last weekend, Florida rapper 350Heem was murdered. According to reports, the 25-year-old was hosting an album release party for his new LP, Taking Chances 3. Things took a turn for the worst, however, as he was later shot and killed outside of the Jade Fox Wine Bar & Lounge in Lakeland, Florida. Another individual, a 48-year-old woman, was also injured in the shooting.

A woman was arrested in connection to 350Heem’s murder at the scene of the tragedy. A gun was also recovered, which had been reported as stolen in 2015. The 23-year-old, Jamilah Johnson, was then charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which her defense says is inaccurate. “She’s not a convicted felon,” her lawyer Jeff Holmes stated. He also pointed out that despite not being a felon, she does have a criminal record.

Read More: 350Heem Shot & Killed At His Album Release Party In Florida

350Heem Shot At Album Release Party

Johnson was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in 2022. After pleading no contest, court documents suggest that the charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor. Her lawyer continued, “Since she wasn’t a convicted felon and the only charge they originally arrested her for was possession by a convicted felon, she never should have been arrested.” 350Heem was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. The other injured individual was left with “critical injuries.”

“It’s a grief I’ve never felt before,” the rapper’s aunt told 10 Tampa Bay while confirming his passing. “You never want to bury your 25-year-old nephew.” Kennie Crawford, 350Heem’s mother, also shared a statement on her son’s death. “I am in disbelief,” she expressed, “My heart is broken. I can’t even gather my words right at this moment.” 350Heem was also the younger brother of former NBA player Dwayne Bacon. Bacon shared a message to his late sibling on Instagram earlier this week. “We were the first two kids momma had,” he explained, “and we made it out. You and I, we made it out. Crazy, I always believed in you no matter what you did.”

Read More: Q-Tip Calls For Gun Control

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.