Woman Allegedly Tied To 350Heem’s Murder Says She Isn’t A Felon

Last weekend, Florida rapper 350Heem was murdered. According to reports, the 25-year-old was hosting an album release party for his new LP, Taking Chances 3. Things took a turn for the worst, however, as he was later shot and killed outside of the Jade Fox Wine Bar & Lounge in Lakeland, Florida. Another individual, a 48-year-old woman, was also injured in the shooting.

A woman was arrested in connection to 350Heem’s murder at the scene of the tragedy. A gun was also recovered, which had been reported as stolen in 2015. The 23-year-old, Jamilah Johnson, was then charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which her defense says is inaccurate. “She’s not a convicted felon,” her lawyer Jeff Holmes stated. He also pointed out that despite not being a felon, she does have a criminal record.



Johnson was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in 2022. After pleading no contest, court documents suggest that the charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor. Her lawyer continued, “Since she wasn’t a convicted felon and the only charge they originally arrested her for was possession by a convicted felon, she never should have been arrested.” 350Heem was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. The other injured individual was left with “critical injuries.”

“It’s a grief I’ve never felt before,” the rapper’s aunt told 10 Tampa Bay while confirming his passing. “You never want to bury your 25-year-old nephew.” Kennie Crawford, 350Heem’s mother, also shared a statement on her son’s death. “I am in disbelief,” she expressed, “My heart is broken. I can’t even gather my words right at this moment.” 350Heem was also the younger brother of former NBA player Dwayne Bacon. Bacon shared a message to his late sibling on Instagram earlier this week. “We were the first two kids momma had,” he explained, “and we made it out. You and I, we made it out. Crazy, I always believed in you no matter what you did.”

