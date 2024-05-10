Yaya Mayweather Seems Heartbroken Over Hailey & Justin Bieber Pregnancy Announcement

Floyd Mayweather's 42nd Birthday Party
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 23: Yaya attends Floyd Mayweather's 42nd Birthday Party at The Reserve on February 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Yaya Mayweather was quick to comment on the news.

Yaya Mayweather is known for being the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, and the mother of NBA YoungBoy's child. Overall, she has been involved in some internet drama over the years. She has also had to deal with some pretty tough real-life situations. However, through all of this, she remains unfazed and seems to be doing well these days. That said, one piece of celebrity gossip is weighing heavily on her heart right now. Of course, we are talking about the pregnancy announcement from Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey.

This announcement was made yesterday, and fans were very curious about all of it. As for Yaya Mayweather, she was heartbroken more than anything. We know this because she took to her IG story with a photo of her younger self being kissed on the cheek by JB. Meanwhile, she delivered some heartbroken emojis and even a crying emoji for good measure. Clearly, Bieber was her celebrity crush when she was a kid, and all of this information is a bit sad.

Yaya Mayweather Weighs In

At this point, it seems like Hailey and Justin are in it for the long haul. They have gone through a lot of relationship drama in the past, but they have made it out on the other side, which is cool to see. Hopefully, Bieber's pregnancy goes smoothly, and they have a healthy child. Becoming a new parent is exciting, and we're sure they are very excited for this new journey.

Let us know what you think of this response from Yaya Mayweather, in the comments section down below. What do you think of the announcement from Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey? Is this your favorite celebrity couple? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Alexander Cole
