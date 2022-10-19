Not only is he his father’s doppelganger, but Christian Combs is following in dear ol’ dad’s footsteps. Known as “King Combs” in the Rap game, for years Christian has been making his mark in the industry. As the son of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the late Kim Porter, Christian has grown up in the spotlight with intimate access to living the rich and fabulous life.

Recently, Christian released his Kodak Black-assisted single “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” and it clearly was a nod to his father’s successes. Not only did the track sample Lil Kim’s hit classic “Crush On You,” but the title of the track is a phrase known to be associated with Diddy.

As he continues to build upon his growing fanbase, Christian has also taken some criticisms about his ease into the spotlight. Social media critics have argued that his tracks are just samples of his father’s hits or that Christian’s music fame is due to nepotism.

TMZ managed to grab a few seconds with the star and he boasted about both his and Diddy’s recent releases.

“We taking over listen, ‘Cant Stop Wont Stop.’ Bad Boy. We got the song of the summer right now, No.1 song,” he bragged. “Me and my pops both on the charts at the same time. Shout out all the fans, all the DJs playin’ it. We goin’ up.”

“Pops got R&B, I got Hip Hop.” Then, the cameraperson touched on naysayers calling out his career.

“Yeah you know it’s earned not given. You know we gonna prove it, proof is in the pudding. We gon’ drop more hits for y’all. It’s all love.”

Check out the brief exchange below and revisit “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” above.