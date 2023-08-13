Dwyane Wade On Being Approached About Running For Office: “I Have A Role As An American Citizen”

During a recent interview with the New York Times‘ Sopan Deb, Dwyane Wade discussed a potential career pivot. Apparently, he’s been approached about running for political office, and may even be considering it. In May, it was reported that donors were eyeballing some NBA players to run for seats in Florida’s Senate. It would be an attempt to help Florida, which has leaned red in recent years, gain some strong Democratic representation.

At the time, it was said that Dwyane Wade and Grant Hill had “rocketed to the top of the recruitment lists for some Florida Democrats looking for a strong candidate.” Up until recently, however, it was unclear whether or not Wade had actually been approached about the situation. Now, he confirmed that he has been. “I mean, it’s just conversation,” he told Deb. “‘Hey, you would be good for,’ ‘Hey, we can see you in,’ ‘We would love to have you in.’“

Dwyane Wade Says He Doesn’t “Play The Politician Games”

2023 inductee Dwyane Wade poses during the 2023 Naismith Hall of Fame Awards Gala at Mohegan Sun on August 11, 2023 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

“It’s things that I’m passionate about that I will speak out on and speak up for. And so I don’t play the politician games. I don’t know a lot about it.” Though Wade may not as well-versed in politics as his potential competitors, he’s a major figure who’d certainly pique the attention of voters. He’s also received a lot of praise for his outward support of his daughter Zaya, who’s trans.

It appears as though Wade might actually be considering the idea of running for office, telling Deb that he has an opportunity that others don’t. “I also understand that I have a role as an American citizen and as a known person to be able to highlight and speak on things that other people may not be able to,” Wade says. “They don’t have the opportunity to do this.”

