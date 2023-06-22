Dwayne Wade is one of the greatest players to ever set foot on an NBA court. After a standout career at Marquette, including a Final Four run in 2003, Wade was drafted fifth overall by the Heat. That’s where he spent most of his career, winning three NBA titles. His jersey was retired following his 2019 retirement and he will absolutely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when eligible.

Wade made nearly $200 million from his NBA contracts alone, including $2.6 million in his rookie year. As players get better and better, and the NBA gets more and more lucrative, young players are having million of dollars thrust upon them. This can be overwhelming and lead to regrettable choices. However, Wade was on had in a recent interview to provide some advice about how rookies should handle their money.

Dwyane Wade Gives Financial Advice To NBA Rookies

Approached by TMZ ahead of the draft, Wade dished out his top advice for anyone hoping to get drafted. “Take in the moment, it goes fast. You only get one draft,” Wade began. When the TMZ interviewer asked what financial advice he had, Wade merely replied that he wasn’t a financial advisor. However, he did also provide a little more advice when pressed. “Try to get you somebody in your life that really knows finances,” Wade said. “Somebody who, hopefully, you can build a relationship with. Hopefully, you can build a trust with eventually.”

The 2023 NBA Draft begins at 8pm ET on June 22. The San Antonio Spurs are expected to take generational talent Victor Wembanyama first overall. Despite rumors that they might trade back, at the time of writing, it seems as if the Hornets and Blazers will also take places at the two and three spots. Some draft picks have traded hands in recent days, however. The Boston Celtics will pick at #25 after acquiring the pick from Memphis. Meanwhile, the Nuggets traded back into the first round in a deal with the Pacers. Follow all the latest NBA news here at HotNewHipHop.

[via]