midterm elections
- PoliticsDemocrats Keep Control Of SenateAfter close victories in Nevada and Arizona, the Democratic Party breaks a historical trend of parties in power losing representation.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsCordae's Label Releases 36% Of "RNP" To Prove A PointAtlantic Records releases only 36% of Cordae's "RNP" video after only 36% of young voters voted in the 2018 midterm elections.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrank Ocean's Free Election Merch Popping Up Online For HundredsThe "42%" merch is being resold for up to $375.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyBeyonce Flaunts Her Political Pick While Wearing Same Gear As LeBron JamesShe makes democracy look good.By Zaynab
- SocietyThese Midterm Election Memes Are Perfect For Today OnlyThe "Me voting in 2016 vs. Me voting in 2018" meme is taking over social media.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsFrank Ocean Will Give You Free Merch If You Vote TodayFrank Ocean wants you to go vote!By Alex Zidel
- SocietyVote Today: Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Meek Mill & More AreGo vote today!By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Encourages Fans To Register To Vote During Night OutBlac Chyna wants you to go out and register to vote. By hnhh
- SocietyMTV To Launch Midterm Voter Registration Drive For Young People During VMA's"+1thevote" is meant to encourage young people to vote during the midterm elections.By Aron A.