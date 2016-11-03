us election
- PoliticsDemocrats Keep Control Of SenateAfter close victories in Nevada and Arizona, the Democratic Party breaks a historical trend of parties in power losing representation.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.2K Views
- SocietyPresident Obama Says He Could've Won A Third Term If Permitted To Run AgainObama doesn't lose.Byhnhh254 Views
- NewsPresident Obama Asks Americans To Unite For ThanksgivingBarack Obama tries to heal the wounds from the past election.Byhnhh92 Views
- SocietyWatch An Anti-Trump Protester Get Violently Shoved Down The StairsWatch an anti-Trump protester get shoved down the stairs as he attempts to make a speech at a rally.Byhnhh120 Views
- SocietyWatch Bernie Sanders Predict The Best And Worst Case Scenarios Of Donald Trump's PresidencyBernie Sanders makes an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" to talk Donald Trump.Byhnhh153 Views
- NewsCelebrities Call To Boycott People Magazine Following Their Donald Trump Puff PieceByhnhh20.9K Views
- NewsChelsea Handler Sheds Tears Discussing Donald Trump's VictoryChelsea Handler isn't happy about this election's result.Byhnhh278 Views
- NewsSamantha Bee Blames White People For Donald Trump's VictorySamantha Bee thinks white women have some "karma to work off."Byhnhh127 Views
- NewsBernie Sanders Says He May Run For President Again In 2020Bernie Sanders might make another bid for the White House.Byhnhh18.3K Views
- NewsBernie Sanders Campaign Responds To Donald Trump's VictoryBernie Sanders isn't ready to lie about Donald Trump.Byhnhh35.0K Views
- Life11,000 Americans Reportedly Voted For Harambe Instead Of Donald Trump Or Hillary ClintonThe late famed gorilla Harambe was a viable option in yesterday's election between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.Byhnhh254 Views
- SocietyAzealia Banks & Polow Da Don Celebrate Donald Trump's Victory On InstagramAzealia Banks and Polow Da Don might be the only two people in hip-hop happy about the election of Donald Trump.Byhnhh126 Views
- SocietyDave Chappelle Confirms He Doesn't Support Donald TrumpDave Chappelle declares in new TMZ video that the recent reports about his taste for Trump are wrong.Byhnhh173 Views
- SocietyHillary Clinton Starts Her Election Day With The #MannequinChallengeBill Clinton got us shook.Byhnhh155 Views
- LifeKris Jenner Confirms The Whole Kardashian Clan Is Voting For Hillary ClintonKris Jenner confirms via Twitter that the entire Kardashian squad is #WithHer.Byhnhh2.5K Views
- LifeDonald Trump Jr.'s College Classmate Says Donald Trump Was Physically AbusiveAccording to a friend from college, Donald Trump used to hit his son Donald Trump Jr.Byhnhh402 Views
- NewsChance The Rapper Playing Free Concert In Chicago To Get The Youth To VoteChance The Rapper is throwing a free concert to get young people in Chicago to vote.Byhnhh73 Views
- LifeWIll Ferrell Poses As Millennial To Encourage The Youth VoteWill Ferrell pretends to be a young person to encourage the youth to vote for Hillary Clinton.Byhnhh150 Views
- LifeCharlamagne Tha God Appears In Lena Dunham's Hilarious Pro-Clinton Rap VideoCharlamagne Tha God co-stars in "SENSUAL PANTSUIT ANTHEM," Lena Dunham's Hillary Clinton rap video.Byhnhh6.9K Views