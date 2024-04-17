Bianca Censori's Barefoot Disneyland Look Leaves People Concerned And Angry

When an outfit of Bianca Censori's goes viral, it's typically because of how little of her curvaceous body it leaves to the imagination. She has many critics, but they've at least been happy to see the Australian architect dressing noticeably more modestly when around her step-children. She and Ye have been enjoying the warmer spring weather lately, even taking a trip to Disneyland in California earlier this week, where Censori seemed to take notes from The Fifth Element costumes.

The black-haired beauty covered her hourglass shape in an unusual beige wrap mini dress. It looks like something a hospital patient might wear, or the garment could also compare to a designer potato sack. Still, Censori moved with confidence through the park with her husband by her side. For his part, West donned an all-white ensemble, and while he kept his feet warm, clean, and comfortable in a pair of shoes, all that his other half wore from beneath her thighs was bandages wrapped around her ankles and soles. Unsurprisingly, social media users have a lot to say about this.

"Smh, this man about to have her feet tougher than Fred Flinstone's," one Instagram account wrote under a post from @hollywoodunlocked. "I know she's not comfortable around all them kids like that," someone else speculated. "Raw footing around Disney dressed like Leelo from the movie 'The Fifth Element' is [wild]!" another person chimed in.

Social Media Recats to Bianca Censori’s Shoeless Outfit

Apart from taking their anger out on Kanye West and Bianca Censori's fashion choices, some people are seriously concerned for the young woman. "Was she just released from a hospital with bandages? Is she a gymnast who tapes her feet?! Why is he doing this to her?" an IG user pondered, speculating that Ye's wife has little say in her own wardrobe. Keep scrolling to read more reactions, and tell us your thoughts on the controversial couple in the comments.

