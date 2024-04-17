Kanye West Enjoys Disneyland With Bianca Censori While She Rocks Another Skimpy Outfit

After seeing Kanye West and Bianca Censori at Disneyland, fans have to be distraught as they continue to impatiently await new music. The controversial pair has been photographed taking a stroll through the park and going on the some of the most popular rides. In the photo below, Kanye and Bianca are giggling and looking like kids is a candy store while riding Hyperspace Mountain. Of course, it would not be a public sighting of these two without her wearing some incredibly revealing. The architect is sporting what appears to be a matching tan loungewear set with gold dress of some kind.

As for Kanye, he opted for an all-white look, wearing a hoodie and lightweight pants. Fans have not been shy to give their feelings on Bianca and Ye, especially when it comes to the outfit choices. The same rings true here, as people online were stunned and upset that she was able to wear such racy attire. According to Mirror, one fan wrote on Instagram, "Any non-celebrity would not be able to wear that in the parks." Another added, "If other people dressed like that they’d make her wear Disney clothes to cover up. BOOOO."

Kanye West, Yung Lean, & Bianca Censori Are Having A Magical Time

While Ye and Bianca do not need anyone else to help them make headlines, fans have also been talking about this because Yung Lean is with them. He appears to be with a significant other, judging from the Star Wars-themed ride photo and others of them walking through Disneyland in California. This makes us wonder if Lean will be a feature on one of the next VULTURES projects. That would be a first and it could make for an exciting collab.

What are your thoughts on Kanye West, Yung Lean, and Bianca Censori hitting up Disneyland? Do you think Lean will be on the next VULTURES installment, why or why not? How much longer do you think it will be before we get VULTURES 2 and 3? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West, Yung Lean, and Bianca Censori. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

