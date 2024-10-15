Kristin Cavallari Is Convinced That The Kanye West We Know Today Is A Clone

Is the actress actually onto something?

Overall, Kanye West is not the most agreeable person on the planet. His public comments and actions are the main drivers of that, with his music (especially recently) also chipping in to some extent. Sometimes, he may even come across as an alien to a few out there. That's at least what actress Kristin Cavallari is kind of suggesting about Kanye West. The former Laguna Beach star firmly says that he's actually a clone on the latest episode of her podcast, Let's Be Honest, according to TMZ.

She posted the clip in which she discusses this topic with her co-host Justin Anderson on her Instagram page and fans seem to agree with her. Overall, she's of this belief due to his new physical stature. Kristin used an older street interview with Ye as evidence in which he said, "If ever went anywhere, we'd know why." Throughout the clip, she's extremely steadfast with this theory, "Look at him. Compare old photos of him. It's not the same f***ing person. It's not. Don't cancel me Hollywood."

It Seems Like Fans Agree With Kristin Cavallari's Kanye West Clone Take

In fact, she even added that the Illuminati and the Cabal are somehow tied to this. Anderson is not really buying what she has to say, writing it off as Kanye just wanting to bulk up. He also questions how one of the biggest artists in the world would just suddenly disappear without anyone knowing. Cavallari has a response for that as well, as she suggests that these secret societies would kill anyone who tried to question it. "I believe this with every ounce in my body," she added. It's a steamy hot take, but there's a large camp who agree.

What are your thoughts on Kristin Cavallari firmly believing that the current day Kanye West is a clone? Do you think she is way off the mark, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and pop culture.

