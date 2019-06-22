discrimination
- MusicNas' Mass Appeal Faces Racial Discrimination Lawsuit From Former EmployeeA former employee for Mass Appeal says they faced “venomous and racist comments about ‘white folk’ and ‘crackers,’” during their time at the company.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer Alleges Discrimination At Airport Over Breast MilkPumping is not an easy task, as many pointed out, and Keke wants a better solution than having to throw crucial nutrients away.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicEmployees File Sex Discrimination Lawsuit After Company Blasts EminemEight former employees of S&S Activewear have filed a lawsuit.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJim Jones Talks Feeling Discriminated Against At Gucci StoreThe incident occurred back in February when store employees ignored Jones and his crew. He was asked if he ever had a conversation with them about it.By Erika Marie
- RandomT.I. Called Out By Victims Of Umi Restaurant Incident For Not Speaking With ThemWilliam Johnson said he was "disappointed" in T.I. for meeting with the owners and accepting an apology on their behalf.By Erika Marie
- FoodT.I. Goes In On Atlanta Sushi Restaurant Accused Of Being RacistT.I. reacts to the racism and discrimination accusations against Umi, an upscale sushi restaurant in Atlanta.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTia Mowry Recalls Magazine Rejecting Her & Twin Sister Because They're BlackTia cried as she recalled a time at the height of their careers during "Sister, Sister" when a magazine wouldn't feature them because the Black twins "wouldn't sell."By Erika Marie
- CrimeNonwhite Corrections Officers Claim They Were Barred From Guarding Derek ChauvinA handful of nonwhite corrections officers in Minnesota say they were the victims of discrimination during the arrest of Derek Chauvin.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump Angers LGBTQIA+ Community By Repealing Healthcare Protections For Trans PeopleTrump has found himself in hot water with the LGBTQIA+ community after it was announced that he rolled back policy enacted under the Obama administration. By Erika Marie
- RandomWalmart Will No Longer Lock Up Black Beauty ProductsAfter facing online criticism, Walmart will no longer hold black beauty products in locked cases.By Noah John
- TVDwyane Wade Says Family Was "Watched" & "Followed" After "AGT" ControversyDwyane Wade revealed he and Gabrielle Union were being "watched" and "followed" while she was in the midst of negotiating with NBC about her experience on "AGT."By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Reveals What Inspired Her Legal CareerKim Kardashian spoke about raising "four black kids" and how she wants them to live in the best world possible.By Alexander Cole
- RandomJoe Budden Questions Terry Crews' #MeToo Story, Slams Actor Over AGT CommentsBudden went in.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDelta Fined US $50,000 For Discriminating Against Muslim PassengersThe incidents occurred in 2016. By Noah C
- Pop CultureGabrielle Union Calls BS After Terry Crews Defends Diversity At "AGT"When playing the political game goes south...By Aron A.
- TVNBC Investigates Gabrielle Union's "AGT" Allegations, Will Make Changes "If Necessary"The network is doing damage control after claims of a "toxic culture" on the "America's Got Talent" set came to light.By Lynn S.
- RandomWoman Charged After Running Over 14-Year-Old Girl For "Being A Mexican"The police confirm the girl was intentionally targeted. By Aida C.
- AnticsJason Derulo "Might’ve Had A Semi" In Removed Instagram Post But Denies Full ArousalThe singer believes that the situation is a case of "discrimination"By Lynn S.
- TV50 Cent Supports Diddy After Comcast Mentions REVOLT: "They Are Racist"50 Cent is team Diddy in this particular situation. By Aron A.
- SocietyCalifornia Becomes First State To Ban Discrimination On Natural HairThe CROWN Act is in full effect. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentAdidas Issues Response To NYT Article Accusing Company Of DiscriminationThe company says "there is much more to be done."By Erika Marie