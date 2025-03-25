Lil Yachty Playfully Mocks Drake For "Body Slamming" Him Around Women

Lil Yachty and Drake have one of the most enigmatic friendships in hip hop. They've been close for years, but every once in a whole, they take digs at each other and fans wonder whether there is an actual issue between them. The confusion resurfaced on Monday, March 24. Lil Yachty took to his burner Instagram account to repost a TikTok video. He then proceeded to tag Drake in it, claiming the superstar is guilty of the very thing being mocked in the video.

The video in question mocks the notion of a guy who outdoes friends in an effort to appear cooler in front of women. "When your homebody flash 20 bands and body slam you in front of the h*es," the text reads. An Instagram user sent the video to Lil Yachty with the comment: "I know Drake has done this to you at least once." Boat, without missing a beat, fired back. "More times than I can count actually," the rapper alleged. "Smh." Fans wen back and forth as to whether Yachty was genuinely annoyed with the Toronto superstar or merely trolling him.

Lil Yachty Drake Friendship

"He seems fed up from Drake," one user posited. "Drake the type of friend to put you in a headlock in front of girls," another humorously added. Others shrugged off the joke as nothing more than a light jab between friends. The latter is more likely, given how often Drake and Yachty go at each other via social media. A week before the "body slam" comment, the two rappers swapped insults about the way their outfits made them look. "U look like a genie," Lil Yachty wrote in response to one of Drake's bold outfits. The 6 God clapped back, commenting: "You look like Jason Derulo artsy brother."

Lil Yachty's relationship with Playboi Carti seems much less pleasant. The latter celebrated his recent Billboard accomplishment by throwing shade at the "ex" of Gio Ramos. Fans quickly ascertained that the rapper was likely talking about Yachty. "Ya ex could never," Carti wrote over a graphic showing off his Hot 100 record. Yachty promptly took to Twitter to clarify that he never dated Ramos. "I never dated gio 4 da record," he tweeted. "Was always platonic."