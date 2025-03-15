Drake Requests Interview With "Only Pod That Matters" After Teasing New Music

Drake has a new solo album coming, and it seems like the 6 God is gearing up to do some podcast promo in support.

Drake is an internet guy. You can tell he spends a lot of time on social media because of the references he makes and the music he's plugged in to. It's partially been why he's been able to maintain relevance for a decade and a half. It's also why he occasionally turns up on podcasts that catches fans off guard. The 6 God likes specific content, and he made it known that he wants to appear on a specific podcast this year. He even tagged the pod in question on his burner Instagram account.

Drake went on the plottttwistttttt account and posted a clip from the TanksGodPod podcast. The show is hosted by two women, Luda Podgorna and Elena De Napoli, and the rapper outed himself as a huge fan. Actually, he bypassed the fandom part. He went straight to asking if he could go on the pod as a special guest. "PL$$$ INVITE ME ON THE ONLY POD THAT MATTERS," he wrote. Note the use of dollar signs in the caption. Drake's always been a cagey entertainer, and he's clearly in promo mode coming off his new album $OME $EXY $ONGS 4 U. He posted a series of photos of himself with the dollar sign spelling just a day before. This led many to suspect there is new music around the corner.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Seemingly Addresses Drake Lawsuit On Playboi Carti's New Album "MUSIC"

Drake New Music 2025

DJ Akademiks seemed to confirm this suspicion on March 13. The hip hop personality shared messages he claimed to have received from Drake regarding new music. "Right now I am cookin bro," Ak read from his phone. "You know where I'm at mentally when I'm locked in. I'm in the zone, its just me…" The DJ did add a bit more context on his end, claiming the rapper has never been more focused or efficient when it comes to recording. "Literally, it's just him," DJ Akademiks said. "Don't attach no other artists to him, no friends. He's making good sh*t. He's locked in more than ever before."

Drake shared a photo of TanksGodPod host Luda Podgorna on Instagram, which she subsequently reposted. Fans have taken to the comment section to question whether the rapper already has a guest appearance lined up, or is currently trying to secure one. Either way, we'd be hard-pressed to think that Drake would have a difficult time getting onto a podcast that could get tons of exposure from his cosign. We're curious to see where this goes.

Read More: LeBron James Sips Wine To New Drake Song Amidst Ongoing Feud

