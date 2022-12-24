Mariah the Scientist has had a busy year in 2022. Following the release of a short EP in March, she has since dropped two successful singles and gone on tour with Rod Wave.

A recent Instagram post from The Neighborhood Talk shares a video of her singing. The page is using the clip to comment on the quality (or lack thereof) within her performance.

Singer Mariah the Scientist performs on the Outdoor Stage during Weekend 2, Day 3 of the 2022 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

In the screen-recorded TikTok, a fan is filming from the crowd and shows the 25-year-old singing one of her most recent hits, “Spread Thin.”

“Chile… this [is] how I sound singing this in the shower,” reads the caption.

Obviously, the “Always n Forever” singer took exception to the post. She subsequently called out the page for their comments. “Y’all never post any videos of me sounding good, y’all pick the 3 worst videos from an entire tour and post those hoping that I will be ridiculed for it,” she clapped back in the comments.

The rest of the comments are seemingly split between some agreeing with the poor quality of her vocals, while some fans evidently have her back. “Na she sung this live before and sounded really good,” says one user. “She can’t sing at all and always sounds [like] a mess,” says another.

“This blog is very biased, they want [to] post all the bad videos of Mariah but when Nicki no performing a** get on stage they only post her good clips,” another user chimed in.

In other news surrounding the Atlanta native, there have been dating rumors surrounding her and Young Thug for quite some time now. Earlier this year, the So Much Fun rapper surprised her with a romantic set-up for selling out all of her tour dates.

Young Thug surprises Mariah the Scientist from behind bars. pic.twitter.com/w3275ue6Hr — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) August 1, 2022

He has also been gushing over his alleged boo over social media from behind bars. As the 31-year-old remains in jail, the “Always n Forever” singer continues to advocate for her man’s release. In May, she wore a “Free Thugger” shirt while performing at one of her shows.

Furthermore, the 25-year-old recently wrapped up the aformentioned Beautiful Mind tour with Rod Wave and Toosii. The last performance was in Seattle, Washington on Wednesday (December 21).

What do you think of the performance video? Should The Neighborhood Talk have used their platform to put her down like this? Sound off in the comments and make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.