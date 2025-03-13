Lil Yachty Calls Black Lives Matter A "Scam" In Controversial Interview Moment

Lil Yachty sometimes catches heat for his controversial comments, such as his assessment of the battle between his frequent collaborator Drake and Kendrick Lamar that got him in hot water with OVO fans. But most of the time, these statements and opinions have a bit more nuance than what social media indicates. We got a decent example of that in his recent appearance on Quenlin Blackwell's Feeding Starving Celebrities cooking show on YouTube. At one point, Quen asks Lil Boat how much he donated to charitable efforts as of late, bringing up Black Lives Matter as an example.

"BLM is a scam," Lil Yachty remarked. "BLM, it literally was a scam. They bought mansions and...You probably wouldn't know anything about it because you don't care about Black people," he joked. A lot of people criticized this perspective as a dismissal of the social justice movement's wider impact, whereas others acknowledged how some of its leaders took advantage of their financial gain. Donation funds reportedly went to a $6 million mansion purchase around 2022, and a fraud lawsuit against the organization fell through the following year.

It's clear that the Atlanta artist gave a generalization here, but his actual point probably looks much different than how he phrased it, which is a typical consequence of Yachty's most viral expressions. Fortunately, some of his other, more positive statements leave little room for interpretation. Lil Yachty recently praised his CHROMAKOPIA tour mate, taking some time at a Milwaukee show to give Tyler, The Creator his flowers. "I want to show my appreciation to my big brother Tyler, The Creator," he remarked. "That man is a genius. He’s paved the way. We might not see another creative like him for 20, 30, even 100 years. I just want to make sure I give him his flowers. He’s special."

Back to those Drizzy comments, though, it seems like the "Another Late Night" duo is doing just fine. Drake and Lil Yachty attended WWE's Elimination Chamber this month in Toronto, and they seemed to have a great time. We'll see whether or not the Let's Start Here. creative decides to elaborate on these BLM comments soon.