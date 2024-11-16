BlakeIana Is "Back In The Field" On Her Debut Mixtape

BlakeIANA is heading out and seeking to cause some problems with her first-ever long play, Back In The Field. It's being billed as the St. Louis, Missouri native's inaugural mixtape, which we think was a smart marketing move. The project doesn't really follow a story nor does it aim to create one. It's here for one thing and that's to announce that BlakeIANA is trying to put her stamp on 2024 and beyond as a femcee not to play with. It was only a matter of time before something like would arrive, especially given the reception and backing from her peers and fans. From the release of her breakout hit "BING BONG" and its remix with Sexyy Red, she's done nothing but ascend.
Speaking of the latter with her dastardly twin, it serves as the lead single for Back In The Field. Other teasers include "STL Finest," "Pricey" with Moneybagg Yo, "See Us" featuring Skilla Baby, "Problem," and "B.B.F." BlakeIANA would even go on to give fans a pre-midnight two pack of "Right Now" and "Benefits" both of which include features from Hunxho and Tee Grizzley in particular. It might leave some wanting more in terms of fresh material but given where she's at right now in her career, the more exposure the better. See what BlakeIANA has to offer the ratchet rap lane with the links below.
Back In The Field - BlakeIana
Back In The Field Tracklist:
- CrashOUT
- Clicked Out
- #FTNS
- BING BONG (Remix) [feat. Sexyy Red]
- STL Finest
- 24hrs
- Pricey (feat. Moneybagg Yo)
- B.B.F.
- Problem
- See Us with Skilla Baby
- Benefits (feat. Tee Grizzley)
- Right Now (feat. Hunxho)
- That's My Man
- Mommiana knows
- Bout You
- Barely Alive