BlakeIANA Is Becoming A Real "Problem" For The Competition On New Single

It seems that 2024 is the year for the women in hip-hop to either reinstate their dominance or break out. In this case, BlakeIANA fits in the latter category and she's going to a big " Problem " real soon for the rest of her contemporaries. This is her latest single, and according to a press release, it's a promotional track for her future mixtape. The details on the project are muddy right now, but her reps are saying it will be out sometime this fall. When it does eventually hit streaming platforms later this year, it will become her first LP of any kind. While we don't have a lot of concrete information, we can assume that a few past singles will also make it onto the final product.

Her first professional release "BING BONG" is also her first hit record. That has to be a lock given its stature in Blake's early catalog. The remix with fellow Missouri native Sexyy Red could be included as a bonus track, too. Speaking of Sexyy Red, she brought BlakeIANA on for her Sexyy Red 4 President tour, which just kicked off this past weekend. But back to the potentials, you also have the collabs with Moneybagg Yo and Skilla Baby. Additionally, we would assume that "Stl Finest" and "GAHDAMN" will make their way onto this mixtape. If there is one word to describe BlakeIANA's style, it would be rugged. She has knack for getting real mean and unapologetic on the mic and that's what she's doing on "Problem". Her confidence is apparent right from the beginning, and it's deserved given the trajectory she's on. Check out the track below.