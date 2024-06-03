BlakeIANA Keeps The Hits Coming With "See Us" Featuring Skilla Baby

The St. Louis femcee is back with another high-profile guest.

BlakeIANA is someone you are going to want to keep your ears and eyes on this summer. She is a very fresh face to the rap scene, but one that is looking to have her tracks dominate the competition's. The femcee hails from the St. Louis, Missouri area and burst onto the scene with her debut track no less, "BING BONG". It is a reference to the viral catchphrase of the same name that was first popularized in New York. The song grabbed the attention of the major New York label 300 Entertainment, and now she is quickly becoming one of key voices for them. BlakeIANA is looking to continue her momentum with her latest single "See Us", which features Skilla Baby.

This song follows up on her "Pricey" record with Moneybagg Yo and since its release, it has been received well. It is one of BlakeIANA's biggest collaborations, as she has also worked with Sexyy Red and Jeremih. Now, she can add Detroit MC Skilla Baby to that ever-growing list. On "See Us", BlakeIANA glides over a ChopSquad DJ beat that goes hard on the bass and pianos.

Listen To "See Us" By BlakeIANA & Skilla Baby

Even though her career only spans about a year, the "Murfy's Law" rapper is taking a victory lap on this cut. Blake flexes her looks, money, and fame all while rapping in a smooth and confident manner. Skilla Baby does his thing on the backend as well, making this presumably another smash record. You can check out the music video above.

Even though her career only spans about a year, the "Murfy's Law" rapper is taking a victory lap on this cut. Blake flexes her looks, money, and fame all while rapping in a smooth and confident manner. Skilla Baby does his thing on the backend as well, making this presumably another smash record. You can check out the music video above.