BlakeIana Is Requiring Men To Pay The "B.B.F." On Her New Banger

The female rap game is heating up every other week and BlakeIANA is contributing to that. The acts in her lane are fierce competitors for sure, but we can see world in where the St. Louis product rises above expectations. She possesses strong mic presence, always has high energy, and has a knack for writing some catchy club bops for the girlies. What makes this all really exciting is that she's pretty much just getting her career off the ground too, so we can only imagine what's in store. Right now, she has a handful of viral singles. "BING BONG" and its remix with her fellow Missouri counterpart Sexyy Red being those records. But soon, the Murda Recordings/300 Entertainment signee is going to be putting all of her ideas and sounds onto one full tape.
According to a recent press release, BLAKEIANA is gearing up for mixtape called Back In The Field. Right now, there is no release date set in stone. But with the clock ticking on 2024, we are expecting it to drop before then. This is the time of year in which rappers are turning in their projects to leave a mark before the next 12 months roll in. She seems to be on that same track and we can't wait for it. For now, BlakeIANA is back to provide us with one its singles, "B.B.F." It's a similar vibe to "Pricey" featuring Moneybagg Yo, as she feels she's worth spending tons of money on. However, she's taking things a step further, saying that there's a "bad b**** fee" on top of those existing expenditures. It's a raucous banger and one that will spread like wildfire within the night club space.